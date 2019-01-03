One dies, another commits suicide in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A young boy died in an accident and another committed suicide here on Wednesday.

Abdul Rehman, 12, was grazing his livestock at Batrasi forest when he suddenly slipped into a ravine.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The family of deceased had moved to Batrasi from Kaghan valley to spend winter.

In a separate incident, one Mohammad Aqib committed suicide in Dub area.

According to the police, Aqib shot himself with a pistol. He was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The city police, after lodging a first information report, started investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

Also in the day, Shinkiari police arrested several suspects and seized arms and ammunition during a search operation launched in various parts of the district following a dacoity in Damgalla area.

Mansehra DRC settles record number of cases in 2018: The dispute resolution council (DRC) has settled a record number of cases out of court during the outgoing year 2018.

“The council has played an important role in reducing burden on subordinate judiciary in the district by resolving as many as 734 cases out of courts,” Mazhar Shah, the secretary of the council, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the council convener, Shiraz Mehmood Qureshi, had been giving much importance to family cases where couples wanted separations from each other.

“We have settled 132 such cases where divorce was imminent but members of the council played an important role in bridging gap between husbands and wives and brought them together,” Shah added.

He said that as many as 47 cases were referred to District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan for further necessary actions during the entire year.

Shah, while giving breakup of the cases settled by the DRC, said that besides 132 family cases, as many as 27 cases of monetary conflicts, 27 related to property and houses, 13 about vehicles’ ownership, 72 of personal nature and various others were amicably resolved.

“Our performance during the outgoing year remained much better compared to the previous years,” he added.