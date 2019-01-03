Authorities urged not to change project design

BARA: A jirga of the elders and members of the peace committee of the Malakdinkhel tribe have demanded the government not to change the design of Sheenkamar-Tirah road project.Talking to the media at Kohi Malakdinkhel area, an elder Haji Suhbat Khan Afridi and others said that the road was not only for Malakdinkhel tribe but it would go into several other areas in Bara and Tirah. They said some people were trying to change the project design and keep the road out of the Sheenkamar area.

“At least 40 kilometres long road will be constructed with the assistance of USAID from Bara to Mastak area of lower Tirah, which will pass through areas of all Afridi tribes and benefit all of them,” Suhbat Afridi said.

He said the infrastructure of tribal people in Tirah and Bara had been destroyed since long due to militancy.