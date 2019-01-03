35 suspected criminals arrested

The Sindh Rangers have arrested 35 suspects since Monday night during raids carried out in different parts of the city.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Ashraf, alias Tanta, allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, was arrested in the Frere Hall area. He was said to be involved in robberies and extortion cases.

During raids in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gadap, Zaman Town and Saudabad, 11 suspected criminals were apprehended for being allegedly involved in various street crime cases, including robberies, motorcycle snatchings, and selling and purchasing of snatched and stolen mobile phones.

They were identified as Feroze Ojaan, Ali Raza, Alam Zaeen, Fazal Hussain, Mohammad Saud, Mohammad Riaz, Abid Hussain, Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Bilal and Mohammad Asif.

Earlier, Muhammad Murtaza Khan, Sharif and Saddam, alias Rashid, alias Raju, were arrested in Model Colony, Kharadar and Chakiwara for being allegedly involved in various street crime cases and robberies.

During raids in Gabol Town and Khokhrapar, three suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in selling and purchasing of stolen and snatched mobile phones and drug peddling. They were identified as Abdullah, Azam and Shahnawaz, alias Shanu.

Seventeen suspects were also arrested during raids in Kalakot, Landhi, Korangi Industrial Area, Awami Colony, Iqbal Market, Garden, Nabi Bux, Eidgah, Boat Basin and Kharadar. They were said to be involved in street crime cases, extortion, murders, drug peddling and robberies.

They were identified as Irfan Ali, alias Batees, Danish Ahmed, alias Wasaay, Umer Hayat, Umair, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ayaz, Nabeel, Shafiq, Raheel Khan, Mohammad Jawed, Wali Hassan, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Adnan, Mohammad Rashid, Adeel Khan, Shamrozuddin and Kashif. The soldiers also seized drugs and weapons and recovered looted valuables from their possession and the suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.