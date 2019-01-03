Rs120m earmarked for uplift schemes in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The government will spend Rs120 million on development schemes in the tribal subdivision under the annual developmental programme to achieve the goals of sustainable development and provide Bhittani tribespeople with basic amenities of life on their doorsteps. This was disclosed at a meeting held at the district headquarters complex Tajazai on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir in the chair. Member National Assembly Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Assistant Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, civil and military officials and tribal chiefs were in attendance. The participants discussed uplift schemes reflected in the annual development programme with details and implementation of the development programme would help alleviate poverty and improve livelihood opportunities in the tribal area. Tribal elders thanked the deputy commissioner for inviting them to the consultation meeting on the developmental programme and said that it had provided them with an opportunity to give their inputs to authorities concerned to bring sustainable development to the tribal subdivision. For the first time we are being made part of the consultation session on the Annual Developmental Programme, said a tribal chief. He added the consultation with tribal elders by government officials and administration authorities would help bring prosperity and progress to the underdeveloped region.