Thu Jan 03, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 3, 2019

KP approved Rs204.95m for cops’ welfare last year: officials

National

BR
Bureau report
January 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Executive Welfare Committee approved an amount of Rs204.95 million for the welfare of the policemen during 2018. Four meetings of the executive committee were held during the last year. A total of 4,488 applications submitted by the cops for approval of welfare fund in different categories were reviewed. An amount of Rs204.950327 million was approved in different categories for the welfare of the policemen. As many as 1691 police officials of different units, who could not bear the treatment expenses of their ailing parents and children, were given Rs3,96,47,329 for treatment. Moreover, 950 officials were given the loan to the tune of Rs10,58,99,998 while 923 officials were given Rs3,41,49,000 under dowry fund and Rs1,94,04,000 were released to widows of 924 police officials. The payment of the approved amount to all officials was made through cross-cheques so as to ensure transparency in the matter.

