3 of a family murdered

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family were killed by unidentified people at Tibi Bhaghar in the limits of Sadiqabad City police on Tuesday. The unidentified people entered a house and murdered five-year-old Hasnain, his 35-year-old mother Bushra Bibi and 55-year-old father Ghulam Abbas. The attackers also injured two-year-old Imran, four-year-old Sehr Fatima and nine-month-old Noor. According to the locality residents, the victim family was shifted to a rented house from about Liaqatpur about a month ago.