Punjab MPA presents 100-day performance report to PM

ISLAMABAD: Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Haji Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry Tuesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him his 100-day performance report.

Amjad told the prime minister that he had discussed gas and water issues among others with the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The MPA said there was dire need for constructing small dams to overcome water crisis. He said the premier agreed to allocate land for construction of Potohar university and cancer hospital.

Amjad said the prime minister also accepted his proposal to hold a joint meeting with the MPAs of Rawalpindi.