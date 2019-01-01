Doctors protest against transfer

NAWABSHAH: The patients admitted to the Surgery Ward, Cardiac Care Unit and other wards at the Peoples Medical University hospital faced serious problems when assistant professors and associate professors staged a demonstration for transfer to another ward of the hospital.

They set up a hunger strike camp and raised slogans against the Ward Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Rafique Sahito. The patients in the different wards were seriously disturbed due to their absence from duty. The Associate Professor of Surgery Ward, Dr. Mashooq Ali Khawaja, led the demonstrating doctors. Talking to newsmen, Dr Khawaja said three assistant professors including Dr Zulfiqar Memon were transferred to Ward-3 two days ago from Surgery 2 by Dr Rafique Sahito with ill intent.

Dr Rafique Sahito told the media that reshuffling of doctors was done with the approval of selection board including Dean of Surgery Prof Dr. Memon, Prof Dr Farkhunda Dahri and Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Azam Hussain Yousifani. Dr Sahito said the protesting doctors had remained posted in Ward-2 for a number of years.