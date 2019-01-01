Five Faisalabad Wasa officers booked for Rs6.4m corruption

FAISALABAD: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Monday booked five Wasa officers and the manager of a construction company for inflicting a colossal loss of Rs6.4 million to the government.

ACE Regional Director Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq said that the ACE started inquiry on the written complaint of M Amin, accounts officer of the FDA, against Deputy Director Wasim Ahmed Hashmi, Deputy Manager (Engineering) M Aslam Zia, Assistant Director (Construction) Ahmad Tatla, Assistant Director (Construction) Rana Khalid, (RDD Audit) Ejaz Sidhu, M Raza and Ahmed Raza, manager of a construction company of Laki Marwat.

It was revealed that the five accused officers of the Wasa had paid rupees Rs6.4 million to the manager of the company without constructing and remodeling of the Paharang Drain Nullah near Faisalabad, inflicting huge financial loss to the government.