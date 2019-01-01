close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

AJK president condemns Indian aggression against Kashmiris

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan on Monday strongly condemned the ongoing Indian aggression on Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and across the Line of Control.

Speaking here at a seminar, he said under the Public Safety Act, Indian forces had been given free hand to unleash terrorism on innocent people of held Kashmir. Owing to Indian forces shelling, so far over 6,000 Kashmiris, including women and children, had lost eye-sight, as they continued to use pellet guns.

