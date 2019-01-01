‘344,961 children to be administered anti-polio drops’

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamal has said that anti-polio drops will be administered to all the children under five years of age.

The drops would be administered at schools and the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

CEO Health Dr Imtiaz said that at least 344961 children would be administered anti-polio drops while 758 teams, including 657 mobile teams, will perform the task.

THREE MEDICAL STORES SEALED: A team of health department Pakpattan Monday sealed three medical stores: Bajwa Medical Store, Iqbal Medical Store and Adeel Medical Store at Machi Chowk and allegedly recovered 3800 narcotics’ injections, tablets and other medicines. CEO Health Dr Imtiaz Ahmed said that the cases of these medical stores would be sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.