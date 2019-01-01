Lahore enter Inter-Region U-13 Cricket final

LAHORE: Lahore team qualified for the final of Inter-Region Under-13 Cricket Tournament when they outclassed Karachi Region by 7 wickets at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Karachi, bating first, scored 109. M Salman took 4 wickets while Ali Hassan captured 2 wickets. Lahore achieved the target losing just 3 wickets.

Fahamul Haq remained unbeaten with 46 runs while Obaid Shahid made 20. The final of the tournament will be played between Lahore and Rawalpindi on January 2.