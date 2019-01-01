Lahore enter Inter-Region U-13 Cricket final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore team qualified for the final of Inter-Region Under-13 Cricket Tournament when they outclassed Karachi Region by 7 wickets at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
Karachi, bating first, scored 109. M Salman took 4 wickets while Ali Hassan captured 2 wickets. Lahore achieved the target losing just 3 wickets.
Fahamul Haq remained unbeaten with 46 runs while Obaid Shahid made 20. The final of the tournament will be played between Lahore and Rawalpindi on January 2.
LAHORE: Lahore team qualified for the final of Inter-Region Under-13 Cricket Tournament when they outclassed Karachi Region by 7 wickets at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
Karachi, bating first, scored 109. M Salman took 4 wickets while Ali Hassan captured 2 wickets. Lahore achieved the target losing just 3 wickets.
Fahamul Haq remained unbeaten with 46 runs while Obaid Shahid made 20. The final of the tournament will be played between Lahore and Rawalpindi on January 2.