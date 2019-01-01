MCB, Saudi institute sign deal

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limitecd has entered into an agreement with leading Saudi financial institution Bank Al Jazira (Fawri) for the facilitation of remittances to beneficiaries in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Through the strategic partnership, MCB Bank will further facilitate overseas Pakistanis in Saudia Arabia to transfer remittances to Pakistan, which can be received through more than 1,350 MCB Bank branches nationwide, it added.

Sami HamadAlRajhi, head of banking services group at Fawri, Bank Al Jazira, and Muhammad Naeem Saigol, division head, TBD, sign the agreement.