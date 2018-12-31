Thousands attend funerals of 4 youths killed by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of people attended the funeral of the youths killed by Indian troops in their ancestral villages in Pulwama district. Four youths were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district, Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), multiple rounds of funerals were held for the martyred youths as a sea of people defying restrictions had turned up to participate in their last rites.

The villages reverberated with vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The martyrs identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Waseem Akram Wani, Muzamil Nazir Butt and Haris were buried amid tears and sobs.

Meanwhile, a young boy was killed in a bomb explosion in Laroo area of Pulwama district.

The boy, Arif Ahmad Dar, 10, son of Abdul Ghani Dar, received grievous injuries when a ball-shaped toy bomb he was playing with went off outside his house on Saturday. Arif was shifted to Pulwama district hospital.

Then, he was referred to SMHS hospital, Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.