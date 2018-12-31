Govt has devised industrial policy to help investors: Buzdar

Ag Agencies

BAHWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has devised a comprehensive industrial policy to facilitate investors and industrialists.

Talking to a delegation of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) led by its President Mubashir Hussain, which called on him at the Circuit House here on Sunday, Buzdar said the industrial sector’s role in the development of a country was important and new employment opportunities were created by industrial development. He said it’s time for the investors to step forward and help the government to develop economically through their investments. The Punjab government would provide them with every facility and the implementation of new industrial policy would create new avenues for employment.

The chief minister said an industrial estate would be established in Bahawalpur soon. “With the preparation of standard seed, we can extol production of cotton crops and the Punjab government has formulated a taskforce in this regard,” he said, adding that the justified demands of industrialists would be fulfilled.

Those who called on the CM included BCCI Vice President Muhammad Aslam, Vice President Muhammad Waqas Malik, Secretary General Syed Ameer Haider and other officials. Provincial Ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, the secretary Industry and the commissioner Bahawalpur Division were also present.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Housing and PML-Q General Secretary Tariq Bashir Cheema, while talking to the media after his meeting with the chief minister, said if the Bahawalpur provincial status was not restored, no other province would be created in the country. He said his dialogue was in progress with the elected representatives from Bahawalpur. Their response was positive and the Bahawalpur province would be restored, he added.

Later, a delegation of lawyers led by High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur President Ahmad Mansoor Chishti called on the chief minister.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said the issues of the legal fraternity including their colony in Bahawalpur would be resolved on priority. Lawyers played the most significant role in the restoration of independent judiciary and rule of law in the country, he added.

The chief minister also visited Head Rajkan, some 30 kilometers from Bahawalpur, to meet Member Provincial Assembly Dr Muhammad Afzal to condole the death of his mother.