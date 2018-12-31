close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

Pakistan’s Ashab clinches Scottish U-15 Squash title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Ashab Irfan toppled top seed Jaun Jose Lara to win the under-15 title of the Scottish Open Squash in Edinburg (UK) Sunday.

According to reports reaching here Ashab beat Lara 8-11, 11-9,11-9, 5-11, 11-7 in 37 minutes to lift the title. Pakistan also won under-13 boys title as Syed Anas Bukhari got better of Yousaf Sarhan (Egypt) in straight games 11-4,11-9,11-8 in the final to take the title.

Results: Boys under-13 final: Syed Anas Bukhari bt (3/4seeded) Yousef Sarhan (EGY) 11-4,11-9,11-8 3-0 Boys under-15 final: Ashab Irfan bt No 1 seed Jaun Jose Lara 8-11, 11-9,11-9, 5-11, 11-7.

