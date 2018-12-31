Pakistan’s Ashab clinches Scottish U-15 Squash title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ashab Irfan toppled top seed Jaun Jose Lara to win the under-15 title of the Scottish Open Squash in Edinburg (UK) Sunday.
According to reports reaching here Ashab beat Lara 8-11, 11-9,11-9, 5-11, 11-7 in 37 minutes to lift the title. Pakistan also won under-13 boys title as Syed Anas Bukhari got better of Yousaf Sarhan (Egypt) in straight games 11-4,11-9,11-8 in the final to take the title.
Results: Boys under-13 final: Syed Anas Bukhari bt (3/4seeded) Yousef Sarhan (EGY) 11-4,11-9,11-8 3-0 Boys under-15 final: Ashab Irfan bt No 1 seed Jaun Jose Lara 8-11, 11-9,11-9, 5-11, 11-7.
ISLAMABAD: Ashab Irfan toppled top seed Jaun Jose Lara to win the under-15 title of the Scottish Open Squash in Edinburg (UK) Sunday.
According to reports reaching here Ashab beat Lara 8-11, 11-9,11-9, 5-11, 11-7 in 37 minutes to lift the title. Pakistan also won under-13 boys title as Syed Anas Bukhari got better of Yousaf Sarhan (Egypt) in straight games 11-4,11-9,11-8 in the final to take the title.
Results: Boys under-13 final: Syed Anas Bukhari bt (3/4seeded) Yousef Sarhan (EGY) 11-4,11-9,11-8 3-0 Boys under-15 final: Ashab Irfan bt No 1 seed Jaun Jose Lara 8-11, 11-9,11-9, 5-11, 11-7.