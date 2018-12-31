Afghan govt to rebuild Pashto poet’s tomb in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has directed the concerned officials to rebuild the tombs of two famous Pashto and Persian poets buried in Pakistan and India. According to Afghan sources, President Ghani ordered that the tombs of Pashto poet Hamid Mashokhel Mohmand, who is buried in Peshawar, and Persian poet Hazrat Mirza Abdul Qadir Bedil, whose grave is in New Delhi, be rebuilt using funds of the Afghanistan government.