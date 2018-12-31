2018 also brought about change in national art scene

LAHORE: The Outgoing Year 2018 will always be remembered as the Year of Change, the year which brought down many towering personalities in the political world as well as broke many myths in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a harbinger of change.

However, like every previous year, the outgoing year 2018 also had many heart-breaks and shocks in the world of literature, performing & visual arts. We lost many talented and famous people in 2018. Some of these legends can never be replaced, they left a void in the heart of their fans and followers.

Death is eternal and someone’s talent and love will not make him to escape death. Renowned progressive Urdu poetess Fahmida Riaz who authored more than 15 books on fiction and poetry, passed away at the age of 72 on November 21. An international certified chef, Tahir Chaudhry hosted many cooking shows. He died of cardiac seizure on October 6, 2018.

It was a sudden death because earlier in the day he had done a recording for one of his shows and looked fine.

The loss of Anam Tanoli, the young Pakistani model, was really heart-breaking. The 26-year-old Anam Tanoli committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on September 1 in Lahore.

She suffered from severe depression due to bullying she faced.

Asma Jahangir, a human rights lawyer and co-founder of Human Right Commission of Pakistan, died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on February 11, 2018.

She was 66-year-old and she dedicated most of her life furthering the principles she believed in.

Qazi Wajid, Pakistani renowned and legend actor, passed away on February 11, 2018 at the age of 87 after admitted to hospital with the complaint of heart palpitations.

He continued to work in dramas till the end and enjoyed massive fan following. Pakistan’s household name Zubaida Aapa, was a chef, cooking expert and a health adviser.

She used to give effective home remedies. Zubaida Aapa passed away due to heart failure on January 4.

However, in the field of performing arts, both on the Small box & Silver Screen, 2018 left behind many happy and memorable moments for the TV bashers & cine-goers which included plays were a perfect dose of entertainment for all.

A family play with the perfect amount of laughter and soppy scenes, cleverly focused on the importance of consent in marriage.

Plays like Suno Chanda and Meri Guriya, took the entertainment industry to a new level, here and abroad.

Meri Guriya, inspired by the heart-wrenching true story that got international recognition, Meri Guriya explores taboo topics that society often neglects, and just doesn’t want to acknowledge.

It shed light on paedophilia and child sexual abuse resulting in murder, while keeping the focus on the sick mentality of a child molester. Dil Mom Ka Diya, Neelam Muneer always does wonders with her acting, and this play was no exception.

Ishq Tamasha, a drama serial shows a powerful story revolving around five individuals, who are tangled in a web of complex problems.

Aisi Hai Tanhai, a fierce tale of slut-shaming and cyber bullying is something our industry desperately needed, and this show checked all the right boxes.

It took a realistic approach to how social media can ruin a woman’s life in our society, if misinterpreted or misused by others. Other worth mentioning shows include Sonya, Balaa and Koi Chaand Rakh. Expectations are on the rise for 2019.

The current generation cannot be more proud of witnessing the revival of Pakistani cinema.

The audiences now eagerly wait for the filmmakers to announce their new mega-budget ventures, starring their favourite celebs.

The best movies on the box office in the year 2018 included, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’, ‘Parwaaz Hai Janoon’, ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’, The Donkey King, Teefa in Trouble. Geo Films highly appreciated flicks

“The Donkey King”, an animated effort and Ali Zafar starring “Teefa in Trouble” remained the talk of the town, as well as, won great applauds abroad too.