PTI names candidate for PK-30 by-election

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated former provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shah as its contender for by-election on PK-30.

The seat had fallen vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a fake degree case earlier this year. The by-election would be held on February 26 next year. The returning officer started receiving nomination papers on Saturday (December 29) while the aspirants can submit their nomination papers until January 1, 2019.

PTI MPA Babar Saleem Swati, who is also district president of the party, told reporters that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan handed over the party ticket to Ahmad Hussain Shah at a function, which was attended by MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan. Shah, who was the president of Pakistan People’s Party in Hazara division, quit his party and joined PTI to avail the ticket in the by-election last month. He had lost to Mian Ziaur Rehman with a margin of around 300 votes in general elections. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which had authorised former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf to choose a suitable candidate to retain the seat, is still in consultations to finalise the name.