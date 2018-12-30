Army girls grab Khawar Shah National Baseball crown

LAHORE: Pakistan Army won the 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship 2018 that concluded here at Bahria Town, Lahore on Saturday.

Final match was played between defending Champion Army and Wapda. Army won the match by 13 – 12 and win gold, Wapda got silver and HEC got bronze medal.

The Final was of 7 Innings and for Army Attia Ishaq scored 3 runs, Hira Nassar and Rabia Shahid 2 runs each, Attia Saif, Irum Khalid, Fariha Nayab, Humaira Khan, Rashida and Zahida score 1 run each. For Wapda Noreen score 3 runs, Ayesha Ejaz, Saira Zulfiqar and Umm-e-Hani score 2 runs each, Zainab, Madiha Gujjar and Sidra score 1 run each.

Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball Shukat Javed was the Chief Guest on the Closing Ceremony of the Championship.

Brig Zaheer Director Army Sports, M Hamood Lakhvi President Okara Baseball Association, Miss Sadia Alvi Chairperson Women Wing, Imran Majeed Khan Guest of Honor were also present.

President PFB and Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore Syed Fakhar Ali Shah was also present there.

Before the prize distribution ceremony, every person in the field offered fatiha for Syed Khawar Shah (late) former President Pakistan Federation Baseball.

M Hamood Lakhvi awarded Bronze Medal to HEC Team, Brig. Zaheer awarded Silver Medal to Pakistan Wapda team and Shaukat Javed awarded Gold Medal and Championship Trophy to Pakistan Army Baseball Team.

Attia Saif Pakistan Army was declare Best Player of the Tournament and received Khawar Shah Award from the chief guest.

At the end talking with media Shaukat appreciated the game of both teams and wishes that Pakistan Women Baseball Team bring laurels for Pakistan from abroad. He said that today’s match show the improvement and development of Women Baseball in Pakistan under the supervision of new leadership.

Fakhar informed that federation will hold National Training Camp of Pakistan women baseball team for the participation in 2nd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship 2019 Korea.