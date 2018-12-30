PTI govt has failed to break status quo in Pakistan: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government is continuing the status quo maintained by PPP, PML-N and the military dictators.

The status quo has badly disappointed the people who were expecting the change as promised by PTI. The party claiming to make country like Madina state before elections is now keen to impose secularism and celebrate Hindu festival of Basant, the JI chief said while addressing a JI workers’ convention at Mansoora on Saturday.

He said the nation was still waiting for any change in the wake of 2018 elections while the major problems being faced by them were increasing. Sirajul Haq said the foremost responsibility of the chief justice of Supreme Court was to ensure provision of justice to the people. He said the CJ’s interest in construction of dams and his visits to check hospitals were commendable. He requested the CJ, to take notice of the courts’ working where hundreds of thousands of cases had been lying pending for years. He said if the CJ and all other judges fixed a single day in a month to hear cases pertaining to a particular area in the area mosque, it would have appreciable results. Besides, he said, if the CJ took some concrete step to retrieve the national wealth from the plunderers, the nation would always remember him. Sirajul Haq called for strict action against those hiding their wealth. He claimed the volume of the hidden wealth was hundred times more than the total loan of the country. He asked the SC to take action against the institutions which had been in collusion with the corrupt people. The JI chief also criticised the silence of the UN and other world institutions over the brutalities of Indian occupation forces in Held-Kashmir. He said that for the last several months, Indian forces were killing from six to ten innocent Kashmiris every day and Indian designs behind the killings were no secret.