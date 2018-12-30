Despite low in ties, Pakistan, India cooperating on Kartarpur corridor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India at least, on the implementation and smooth functioning of the Kartarpur corridor, are cooperating so that their combined efforts see Indian pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in November 2019 for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier laid the foundation stone of the corridor on the Pakistan side which after completion will connect it to Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur. In recent times, the corridor appears to be the one issue that both sides, given the low in bilateral relations, are willing to cooperate upon. For this purpose, Pakistani diplomats say that recently they sent India a 59-page document with 14 key recommendations so that Indian pilgrims are given visa-free entry and that facilitation centres and security check-posts are set up on both sides of the border.

The latest move by Pakistan was reported extensively by the Indian media while the Foreign Office here has not commented on this well-calculated leak. The pilgrims shall be allowed in groups of a minimum of 15 people and Pakistan shall issue special permits to them. Both countries will compile a record of visitors which will include their names, travel records and other details, according to the recommendations.

The Indian government shall provide a list of pilgrims to Pakistan three days in advance and it will be mandatory for all visitors to bear a standard Indian passport. The recommendations further say that all visitors shall be required to obtain a security clearance certificate from Indian authorities. Pakistan shall issue permits to 500 visitors per day and local authorities shall reserve rights to admission.

Earlier, reports said that India will invite Pakistan to discuss the blueprint of the Kartarpur corridor finalised by it. A senior official was quoted by the Indian media that the safety of the pilgrims is of utmost importance and India would insist on a sovereign assurance from Pakistan. The official said while the security would be robust on the Indian side, conditions on the Pakistan side were a cause for concern.

“We have identified the zero point where the 100-yard corridor would be built on the other side. Pakistan has to agree to this alignment... In all probability, there will be no visa system. We have to finalise the document on which the travel is allowed, whether passport or a permit system. We are in favour of stamping the passport,” the official said.

In the event of a pilgrim not returning, he said legal provisions were being examined on whether the person could be booked for violation of the Passport Act. The official said the items that a person can carry on the pilgrimage will also have to be agreed upon by both countries. Citing the kirpan, the small dagger which is a revered object and carried by devout Sikhs, the official raised concerns on whether both countries would permit it. “There are religious sentiments involved,” he said. A terminal building with full medical facilities and parking space will also be constructed.