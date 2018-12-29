KP Assembly passes Ehtesab Commission (Repeal) Bill 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed the KP Ehtesab Commission (Repeal) Bill, 2018 paving the way for closing the anti-graft body which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had established through an act in 2014. The House also adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Continuation of Laws in Erstwhile Provincially Administered Tribal Areas Bill, 2018 amid objection by the opposition. Criticising the government, the opposition lawmakers said why millions of rupees were wasted on establishing the Ehtesab Commission when PTI was not serious about accountability and had created it for pressuring its political opponents. Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said the government should seek apology from the nation and publicly accept its failure. “The province has been turned into a laboratory and laws are being enacted in haste,” he said, adding, legislation needed collective wisdom and laws should be made for the benefit of the entire province.