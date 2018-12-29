close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
December 29, 2018

Bilawal, Zardari have realised NRO is impossible: Chohan

National

December 29, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan Friday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari have realised that there is possibility of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). In his reacting to PPP leaders' statements earlier in the day, Chohan said Zardari Sahib, together with his family, had been involved in corruption, money laundering, killings and plundering of national wealth. He questioned who could take the boasts of such a person or his family seriously. "They have realised that there is going to be no NRO, no deal," the provincial minister said.

