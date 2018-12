Rafum Jr Tennis finals today

LAHORE: The quarter-finals and semifinals of different age groups in the Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2018 were played here at the Bagh-i-Jinnah Courts on Friday.

The winners of various categories were Rayan Jawad, Faizan Fayyaz and Hamza Khan in under-16, Hamza Asim, Shaeel Tahir, Ahmad Nael and Bilal Asim in under-14,Hamza Ali Rizwan, Asfandyar, M Haziq Asim and Nabeel Ali Qayyum in under-10.

The girls under-14 semi-finals winners were Zahra Suleman and Atifila Arif.

The under-16 semi-finals winners were Rayan Jawad and Hamza Khan.

The finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday with CEO Rafum Group Zahid Hussain as chief guest of the day.

Results: u-16 quarters: Rayan Jawad beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-2,Faizan Fayyaz beat Farman Shakeel 2-6, 6-2,10-6, Hamza Khan beat Zain Ch 7-5, 6-4.

U-14 quarters: Hamza Asim beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-3, 1-4, 4-3, Shaeel Tahir beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 5-3,Ahmad Nael beat Hamza Jawad 4-3, 4-3 and Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Arif 4-0, 4-2.

U-10 quarter-finals: Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Maya Lone 8-1, Asfandyar beat Ismail Aftab 9-7, M Haziq Asim beat Labika Durab 8-1, Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Sarim Rasul 8-6.

Girls U-14 semifinals: Zahra Suleman beat Labika Durab 8-1,Atifila Arif beat Fatima Abbas 8-2

U-16 semifinals: Rayan Jawad beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-2, 6-2, Hamza Khan beat Hamid Yaqoob 6-4, 6-2.