Emerging actors perform Ajoka’s Toba Tek Singh

Ajoka Theatre today (Saturday) would organise a special performance of acclaimed play Toba Tek Singh the culmination of its three month art of acting course at Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture.

The play will highlight the talent of young and emerging actors in a captivating story written by great short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto under the direction of Nirvaan Nadeem. Dramatic reading, an exciting concept in the world of performing arts, will also be part of the evening. The young talented students of Ajoka’s writing class will present readings of two short plays which they have written during the course headed by Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem.

It is pertinent to mention that Ajoka initiated these short courses with the objective to equip the aspiring and amateur actors with the fundamental skills required for the art of acting and writing in different mediums like television, film and theatre. The Instructors have devised a unique curriculum, both theoretical and practical, for actors’ training. The programme was held in collaboration with Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture. Entry to the venue is free.