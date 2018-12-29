PFA to launch FM radio

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is ready to spread its awareness wings for the counselling of public. In this connection, the PFA will establish its first-ever non-commercial FM Radio, approval has recently been granted by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The approval of the licence was given in the 146th meeting of PEMRA. In the first phase, PFA will establish radio channel in Lahore and two more radio channels will be established in Multan and Bahawalpur in second phase. Furthermore, the programme will be expanded by establishing FM Radio Station at divisional level in the third phase.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said a total of Rs16million have been allocated for Lahore FM radio. He said the radio would be used for public awareness. He said PFA would conduct different consultation segments for the masses concerning nutrition and malnutrition issues. He said PFA would also introduce the modern concept of visual radio connected to social media. The purpose of visual radio is to make it easier for audiences to interact with radio programmes by using modern technology, he added. Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society led by Ghazala Pervaiz, Chairman PNDS called on DG PFA.