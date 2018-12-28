New body to take over PFF control on Dec 31

KARACHI: The newly-elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) office bearers will get control of the headquarters from the body recognised by FIFA on December 31.

“Yes, we will go to the PFF headquarters on December 31 at 11am and will get control of the PFF,” a source in the newly-elected body told this correspondent on Thursday.The Supreme Court on December 24 ordered the FIFA-recognised PFF to hand over the control of the PFF to the newly-elected body within one week.

The court also said in its order that the newly-elected body shall be recognised worldwide. The court said that the election material shall also be handed over by Returning Officer Amir Saleem Rana to the newly-elected management of the PFF within one week. The same shall be retained by the management, said the apex court order.

An uncertified copy of the order is with this correspondent.Amir Saleem Rana conducted the PFF elections on December 12 at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in which Ashfaq Hussain got elected as PFF chief.

Punjab Football Association (PFA) president Sardar Naved Haider, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan Amir Dogar and former PFF Congress member Zahir Shah were elected as vice-presidents.

It is likely that Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF will appeal against the verdict.The world football governing body (FIFA) had hinted at Pakistan’s suspension from international football if court-ordered elections of the PFF were held. According to sources, the new body has started approaching people for working in different capacities in the new setup, which is yet to appoint its secretary general.