Punjab record win in women baseball

ISLAMABAD: Punjab beat Balochistan 15-5 in the 15th Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship match at the Bahria Town in Lahore on Wednesday.

For Punjab, Aisha, Mariam, Hina, Asma, Zainab and Fauzia scored two runs each and Izra, Sadaf and Hadia contributed with one run each. For Balochistan, Zara and Zara Ali score two runs and Maira score hit one run.

Sindh edged out Police 24-23 in another match of the day.

For Sindh, Mahak, Hafsa and Tosa scored four runs each while Hina Sarwar scored three runs.

For Police, Aqeela scored four runs. Kiran, Esha, Areej and Iqra had three runs each. Sidra and Kainat scored two runs each and Mahwish contributed one run.

Punjab beat Islamabad 12-1 in another one-sided match of the day.

Teams from HEC, Army, WAPDA, Police, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad are participating in the championship.

Brig (r) Khalil Ullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town, Lahore, was the chief guest on the opening day of the tournament.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball and Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore, welcomed the chief guest.