Cases in KP to be dealt with on merit: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said that an organised propaganda campaign has been launched against NAB but believes in tackling the menace of corruption by showing performance. He said NAB will respond to this propaganda with performance. “Mian Javed did not die in NAB custody and NAB was not responsible for the sad demise of Mian Javed. Despite fixing responsibility of the death by Punjab government, the deliberate criticism on NAB on the death of Mian Javed was lamentable as it was condemnable attempt of damaging NAB's repute,” he said while addressing the NAB Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw at Peshawar, where he visited the bureau’ office.

NAB KP Director General Farmanullah Khan briefed the chairman about the latest progress in the investigations of the ongoing mega corruption cases.

Addressing KP, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said cases in KP will be dealt with on merit and threats cannot silence them. He said concluding mega corruption cases are topmost priority of NAB. “The current leadership of NAB has filed 440 references of NAB after getting concrete evidence and in light of law of the land,” he said.

He said NAB is strictly pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption elements. “The NAB believes in concluding the cases as NAB considers cases instead of status of the suspects. NAB believes in concluding corruption cases in accordance with law,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said there was no victimisation and no politics behind the accountability. He said some parliamentarians have written a letter to him requesting that they wanted to meet him. “I tell that I was ready to welcome them so that they could tell the weakness and lapses of the NAB,” he said.

He said as far as NAB laws are concerned, the Supreme Court examined it in Asfandyar Wali Khan case and in recent past it was examined in detail by the Lahore High Court. He said country's integrity lies in eradicating corruption and the corrupt elements are one of the hurdles in country's progress and prosperity. He said NAB is a national institute responsible for recovering looted money and depositing it in national exchequer.

“Reputed national and international organisations have acknowledged NAB's performance in their reports,” he said. He said NAB officials have strictly been directed to avoid disrespecting and handcuffing suspects.

He also distributed cheques among victims of Blue City Housing Scheme, Nowshera.