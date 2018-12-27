Mr Lahore contest from tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 67th Mr and Junior Mr Lahore Division 2018 competition and Fitness Physique Bodybuilding Contest will be held from December 28 to 30 respectively. President Pakistan Body Building Federation Sh. Farooq Iqbal informed that the Lahore Division competition will be held in between 10 and 2 pm at a local hotel here.
