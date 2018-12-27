close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
Mr Lahore contest from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: The 67th Mr and Junior Mr Lahore Division 2018 competition and Fitness Physique Bodybuilding Contest will be held from December 28 to 30 respectively. President Pakistan Body Building Federation Sh. Farooq Iqbal informed that the Lahore Division competition will be held in between 10 and 2 pm at a local hotel here.

