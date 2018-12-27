Khawar Shah National Women Baseball begins

LAHORE: The first Khawar Shah National Women Baseball Championship got underway at the Aashiq Hussain Stadium Bahria Town here on Wednesday.

Teams from HEC, Army, Wapda, Police, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad are participating in this four-day event being organized by Pakistan Federation Baseball.Brig (retd) Khalil Ullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town, was the chief guest at the Opening ceremony on Wednesday.

President PFB and Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore Syed Fakhar Ali Shah was alsp present on the occasion.On the first day of the championship three matches were decided. In the first match Punjab outplayed Balochistan 15–5.

For Punjab Aisha, Mariam, Hina, Asma, Zainab and Fauzia scored 2 runs each while Sadaf and Hadia contributed with 1 run each. For Balochistan Zara and Zara Ali scored two runs each whereas Maira contributed one run.

Second match was played between Police and Sindh. Sindh beat Police 24-23.For Sindh Mahak, Hafsa and Tosa scored 4 runs each while Hina Sarwar scored 3 runs. Hina Moin, Maria, Hina Ali and Maheen scored 2 each. Saira contributed 1 run. For Police Aqeela scored 4 runs, Kiran, Eesha, Areej and Iqra scored 3 runs each. Sidra and Kainat score 2 runs each and Mahwish contributed one. Third match was played between Punjab and Islamabad. Punjab beat Islamabad 12–1. For Punjab Anusha, Arifa, Najma, Ayesha and Mariam scored 2 runs each and Aneeza and Waheeda contributed with 1 run each. For Islamabad Chaman Mushtaq scored one. Thursday’s matches: Sindh vs Army; HEC vs Punjab; KP vs Sindh.