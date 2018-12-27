Siraj wants impartial accountability

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that unless the accountability of government parties is done like that of opposition parties, the accountability process would remain partial and become controversial.

If real accountability is done, the jails in the country would fall short of space, the JI chief said while talking to journalists after addressing a function of National Association for Education (NAFE) at Mansoora on Wednesday.

Sirajul Haq said that no nation could progress on loans, aid, charity, etc. He alleged the present rulers were devoid of any vision or homework and were making fun of every principle and state institutions. He said the rulers who came in power with the slogans of Madinah state were ignorant of Islamic Shariah and were fixing quota of non-Muslims for teaching Islamiat to school students.

Sirajul Haq demanded the chief justice of Pakistan take suo motu under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution to disqualify those parliamentarians who opposed the legislation to ban liquor in the country. He said controversial accountability process would be a great injustice to the nation.

He said a comprehensive mechanism was needed to bring back the looted national wealth from abroad. He said now people knew who was the corrupt and they could not hide by changing parties.