I am surprised contents of JIT report leaked to media, says Murad

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said since 2008, the provincial government of Sindh is giving subsidies for tractor purchase, electricity, wheat and sugarcane to encourage agricultural production and its consumption in the province. He said the subsidies were given after the cabinet approval and summaries were moved and approved in accordance with the rules. The subsidies were also approved by the provincial assembly, which enacted a law and it was also acknowledged in the [JIT] report.

Shah said that he was surprised to note that the contents of the JIT report were leaked to the media much before it was submitted to the Supreme Court. “A TV anchor conducted my interview on the JIT report at least five days before it was officially submitted in the court,” he said and added, “Leaking the JIT report is wrong and against the directives of the Supreme Court.” He hoped the Supreme Court and other agencies would take action against those who leaked the JIT report.

To another question, the chief minister said he had gone through the JIT report but there was nothing due to which he could be prosecuted. “We, as a government, did everything in accordance with the law,” he said. The chief minister said “earlier accusations were made about money laundering but later only ‘laundry’ came out of it.” Murad Ali Shah said the JIT had also conceded that they could not complete the investigation within two months and even then surprisingly the fingers of accusation were raised.

Shah was talking to the media at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Tuesday which he had visited to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of his birth anniversary. To a question, the chief minister said the JIT report (in fake bank accounts investigation case) was submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and added “there are some controversial disclosures in it [JIT report] which would be defended in the court and addressed in the media.”

Defending the Sindh government’s subsidy, he said the government subsidised wheat and was also giving a Rs12 subsidy on sugarcane (on each 40 kg of sugar cane). The chief minister said the government also gave subsidy to the power plants to bring the 18-20-hour loadshedding in the province under control. So what was wrong in it, he questioned and said “it followed due procedure and law.”

To a question about the recent incident of target killing in Nazimabad, Murad Ali Shah said it was being probed thoroughly and the culprits would be brought to book. “After the incident of Army Public School, Peshawar, we had launched intelligence based operations against the terrorists, target killers and extortionists in the city,” he said and added the army, Rangers, police and intelligence agencies worked day and night and eliminated all the terrorists and their networks.

He said he along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the cabinet members had visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to reiterate his commitment to work for a prosperous Pakistan. “Today is the birth anniversary of the Father of Nation and we are here [at Mazar] to pay tributes to him and reiterate our commitment to maintain law and order, work in health and education sectors and make Pakistan, particularly Sindh, a healthy, wealthy and peaceful province.” The CM also laid a floral wreath at the Mazar, offered Fateha and recorded his observations in the visitor’s book.