LDA official under NAB investigation dies in hospital

LAHORE: A deputy director of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), who was under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case, died at Lahore's Services Hospital, sources said Monday.

Deputy Director Mohammad Saleem was apprehended by the NAB in connection to LDA Commercialisation Fees corruption case, the sources said. He was shifted to Camp Jail, Lahore on a judicial remand on September 26.