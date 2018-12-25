close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

LDA official under NAB investigation dies in hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

LAHORE: A deputy director of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), who was under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case, died at Lahore's Services Hospital, sources said Monday.

Deputy Director Mohammad Saleem was apprehended by the NAB in connection to LDA Commercialisation Fees corruption case, the sources said. He was shifted to Camp Jail, Lahore on a judicial remand on September 26.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan