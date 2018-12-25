NAB to challenge Nawaz’ acquittal in Flagship reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to challenge former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship Investment corruption reference.

The decision of filing an appeal against the accountability court’s decision was taken in a meeting presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by senior legal experts, concerned director generals and senior officials.

After detailed consultations, the meeting decided to challenge the accountability court’s verdict, while Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed the legal experts to prepare the case with getting solid evidence as per law after getting the certified authentic copies of the judgement of the accountability court.