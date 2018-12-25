Aisam, Aqeel advance in HTR Masters Tennis

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and national number one Aqeel Khan were through to the next round of doubles event of 4th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup (Invitational) Tennis Tournament here at Lahore Gymkhana Courts.

The top tennis pair of the country prevailed over struggling youngsters Heera Ashiq and Abdul Haider in straight sets. Rather it could be portrayed that the experienced duo of Asiam and Aqeel did not let the Heera-Haider settle for a moment on the courts. The experienced pair won the match in straight sets. Apart from the doubles match, another nine matches in under-18 boys, men’s and ladies singles were played that saw the top seeded players move into the next round.

The men’s singles saw Heera Ashiq turned out to be the ultimate winner in a tough fight unleashed by Mudassir Murtaza. The two players were even one game only then Heera bounced back in the match to win the third game and the match 2-1. Heera warmed up with an opening set win 6-4, but Mudassir bounced back to level the match by winning the second set by the same score 6-3.

Heera gathered his act together in the third set and took points bit by bit, een not allowing Musaddir settle down for an inch. In the end Heera won the final set 6-1 and the match.In the second singles, Shomael Ch beat M Shoaib after a tie-break 7-6 (2), and 6-0. Ahmed Chaudhary beat Mohammad Abid Ali Akbar after having lost the first set to claim the next two and the match 4-6,6-3 and 6-4 and in the final men’s singles of the day, Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil in straight sets 6-2 and 6-1.

In ladies singles, Sidra Mansoor prevailed over Nida Akram as she was playing with no one 6-0, 6-0 and Mehal Khokher beat Mehwish Chishti 3-6, 6-2 as the later retired out of the match following cramps. In under-18, Ahmed Kamil, Saqib Hayat and M Nauman Aftab were the winners. All these three winners had easy sailing thorough to the next stage. Ahmed Kamil beat Sheharyar Tariq 6-1,6-0,Saqib Hayat defeated Taimour Saleem 6-3, 6-1 and M Nauman Aftab overpowered Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-3,6-1.