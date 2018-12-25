21,135 cops to perform duties on Christmas

LAHORE: In order to provide security to Christmas celebrations on Tuesday (today) all security arrangements have been finalised. An SOP in this regard has been issued to all field officers to provide security to Christian community and churches.

TAKE CHARGE: Newly-appointed Addl IGP, Punjab Highway Patrol, Ahmad Ishaq Jhangir assumed the charge. On his arrival, patrolling headquarters staff received him. Meanwhile, IG Amjad Javid Saleemi paid visit to patrolling headquarters and gave instructions to the newly-appointed Addl IGP regarding working of Punjab Highway Patrol. He also instructed to pursue the cases of Law & Order allowance for PHP Personnel and replacement of patrolling vehicles. In addition, newly-appointed DIG Maqsood ul Hassan also assumed his charge and visited Addl IGP/PHP.

cake: The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) organised a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas here on Monday. According to a press release LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar participated in the cake cutting ceremony and distributed prizes among Christian employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mariam Khawar said Islam protects the rights of minorities and ensures religious freedom of every non-Muslim. Minorities which are living in Pakistan are patriotic and we do not forget to share their sorrow and participate in their joyous moments. Christmas is the message of peace, love and harmony, she said and added Christian community contributed to prosperity of the country and would continue its service to make Pakistan a peaceful country. The LTC’s Christian employees appreciated the ceremony to acknowledge their rights. Later, they prayed for the country’s peace and stability.

greetings: Provincial Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the minister said that the birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is sacred for Muslims along with Christians. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced grant of Rs03 Crore on the eve of Christmas and 2.50 Crore for the scholarship of minority students across the province.

He paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary. The minister said that 25th December is a great day of happiness due to birthday of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas. He said the festival of Christmas gives the opportunity to promote friendship, love and mutual associations and we today share the joyous moments with Christian community. The PTI government has ensured the protection of minority rights as founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah also stressed upon giving equal rights to all the minorities. He said that all the minorities in Pakistan, including the Christian community enjoyed freedom to live according to their beliefs.

ETPB: A cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas and birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held at the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Monday.

Tariq Wazir Khan, ETPB secretary, said Pakistan belongs to everyone and everyone is equal before law. ETPB celebrates religious ceremonies of Sikhs, Hindus and Christians, he added. Prayers for safety and prosperity of the country were held at the office. The secretary appreciated the services of Christians for the country. Christian workers, Deputy Secretary Admin, ETPB, Amir Hussain Hashmi, Munawar Chand and others were present.

UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Pastor Jawaid Tara, UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, NTSA President Muhammad Arif, Jawaid Younas and many Christian employees of the UVAS attended the function.