Govt committed to resolving problems of industrialists: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that an enabling and conducive environment will be provided to the industrialists and businessmen to promote their business.

Addressing a ceremony organised by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in Lahore, he said it is his mission to reduce poverty as 40 percent population in the country is living below the poverty line.

The Prime Minister said wealth creation is essential for poverty alleviation and money earned from legal means definitely benefits the country. He said there is a big difference between profit and profiteering. He said if there would be no rebate, those associated with small businesses would suffer.

The Prime Minister said that investors are now showing interest in making investment in Pakistan because of the investors-friendly policies of the government. The Prime Minister reiterated that good governance system would not only help ensure progress and prosperity of the business community, but the entire country.

He assured that the government is fully committed to resolve the problems being faced by the industrialists. Meanwhile, a group of various District Council Chairmen led by Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They expressed full confidence in Prime Minister’s leadership and vision, saying the country will develop and prosper under the leadership of Imran Khan. They also expressed hope that people at the grass-roots level will be empowered in Naya Pakistan.