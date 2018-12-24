Seven illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment in a joint operation sealed seven illegal housing colonies in the city.

On the directions of Director ACE Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, the enforcement team supervised by Deputy Director Development and Environment Control Ch Arshad Iqbal Warraich sealed Ahmed Canal View Chak 243, Al-Karam Villas Chak 247, Additional Abadi of Chak 243, Royal City Abbaspur Road, Madina Garden Chak 232, Farooq Garden and Shahbaz Garden. The team also demolished the illegal constructions, including boundary walls, main gates, roads etc. The challan against owners of all colonies were sent to the court of the senior special magistrate.

12 shpokeepers fined: Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 31,000 on 12 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging from consumers.

According to official source, the team checked prices of essential items in various markets —-Taj Colony, Millat Road, Fareed Chowk and Ideal Chowk - and caught 12 shopkeepers for overcharging.