Siraj says 5pc elite exploiting 95pc people

LAHORE: JI ameer Sirajul Haq 5% elite were exploiting 95% general public as he maintained that the people sitting in the assemblies represented the elite. He urged prime minister to arrange improved seed and subsidised fertilisers for growers instead of talking of eggs and poultry. He was addressing a Kissan convention at Mansoora on Sunday.
