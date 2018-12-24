close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Siraj says 5pc elite exploiting 95pc people

Top Story

LAHORE: JI ameer Sirajul Haq 5% elite were exploiting 95% general public as he maintained that the people sitting in the assemblies represented the elite. He urged prime minister to arrange improved seed and subsidised fertilisers for growers instead of talking of eggs and poultry. He was addressing a Kissan convention at Mansoora on Sunday.

