Pak football may go to another halt ahead of Kaka, Figo visit

KARACHI: When Brazilian star Ronaldinho and England’s Ryan Giggs along with other global stars had visited Pakistan in summer last year football in Pakistan had been inactive due to conflict between the football governing body (PFF) and its rival group. And now when TouchSky Group has decided to bring in Brazilian former star Ricardo Kaka and Portugal former professional player Luis Figo next month Pakistan’s football is going towards another halt because of the same issue. There are fears that if the newly-elected PFF gets control of the PFF headquarters in Lahore it would send Pakistan to the brink of international sanctions. According to media reports Kaka and Figo are expected to come to Pakistan in January for a promotional activity. They are also expected to announce a friendly series which will be held in April. The series will also carry some more global stars, the reports said. A source close to TouchSky Group told The News on Sunday that the tour of the duo was in pipeline. “They will come,” the source said. The source said that the stars would come and announce friendly series. “After announcing friendly series they will go back and then there will be a gap as the organizers will seek for sponsors so that a solid event could be organized,” the source said. “Such tours are very important as they will improve the soft image of the country and will encourage particularly the sports teams especially cricket to tour Pakistan,” said the source. Leisure Leagues Pakistan through the assistance of TouchSky Group had brought in Ronaldinho and friends who played festival small-side matches at Karachi and Lahore last year. But this correspondent learnt that the tour of Kaka and Figo is being solely managed by TouchSky Group.