PSHL likely to be delayed

KARACHI: The Pakistan Supper Hockey League (PSHL) may be delayed a little as the players from European countries face travelling issues due to Christmas and New Year holidays, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

The league was originally planned to be held from January 12-19 in Lahore. Sources said the marketing team of PSHL had requested the PHF to change the schedule because the foreign players told it that due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, they could face visa and other traveling issues. The sources said that PHF wanted at least three foreign players in each team.

The marketing team has so far confirmed only 12 foreign players, two for each of the six teams. Thus, it wants some more time to rope in more players. The sources said that PHF was most likely to delay the league as it is itself busy preparing a new-look Pakistan team for participation in the FIH Pro League starting in January. The clash of dates of PSHL and FIH Pro League would induce it to change the schedule, the sources said.

PHF has to announce a new team management as well. Preparation for two big hockey events at the same time cannot be possible, the sources added. The sources said that Pakistan team’s engagements and the league matters would be discussed at the meeting of PHF executive board next week in Islamabad. The meeting is likely to take the final decision about the new schedule of PSHL.