PTI govt striving to resolve problems of people: Farrukh

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central deputy Secretary General & Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said that the government was making all-out efforts for resolving the problems of the people.

He was addressing a corner meeting in Model Town here late Friday.

Notable of the area and large number of PTI workers were present.He said the PTI government would fulfill all its promises made with the masses.

The people of the country had mandated the PTI to serve, he added.

The minister said the PTI government was taking initiatives to transform

the country into a welfare state, adding that setting up shelter homes was one example.He said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was striving and giving maximum hours in office to serve the country.

Farrukh Habib said that many countries including China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Malaysia have offered assistance to Pakistan in various sectors.

The minister said that a water plant with the capacity to supply 20 million gallon drinking water daily was being set up at Jarranwala Road.

To address parking issues at eight bazars of clock tower, two parking plazas would be constructed in the city, he said.

He said that a Lahore High Court bench would be established in Faisalabad after consultation with the departments concerned. Farrukh said that two RO plants were also being set up in Model Town and Gujjar Basti for supply of clean drinking water.