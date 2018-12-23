Paterson called up for Boxing Day Pak Test

JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Dane Paterson has been called up to South Africa’s squad for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

Paterson’s inclusion has been made to provide back-up after Vernon Philander’s thumb fracture ruled him out, but he is unlikely to play. “Duanne Olivier was the initial back-up bowler, so he will play, and Paterson will provide backup,” Cricket South Africa selection convener Linda Zondi said. “As far as Philander is concerned, his fitness will continue to be monitored for the second and third Tests.”

Philander’s injury, as well as the one to Lungi Ngidi, who will be out of action until February, mean that Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier, who last played Test cricket against Bangladesh in 2017, will form the pace attack for the first Test.

Paterson, meanwhile, will have to wait to add to his three ODIs and eight T20Is with a Test cap. But his first-class experience, with 321 wickets at 23.56, will keep him in the frame for selection this summer.

“We have been looking at him for some time,” Zondi said of Paterson. “He is a bowler who has performed on the domestic scene consistently for a long time and he will be our back-up for the first Test.”

South Africa squad

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma , Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.