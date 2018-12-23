Benazir Bhutto

December 27 will always be remembered as a dark day in Pakistan’s politics. On this day, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated. No amount of condemnation can compensate for this great loss. What a gem of a person she was. It was she who knew how important it was to reclaim the political space. The reception accorded to her as she returned home, ending her years in exile on October 18, was a demonstration of selfless dedication and unprecedented devotion by her supporters who had pinned all their hope in her. She knew that she would be targeted, but she didn’t step back.

It was the tenacity of BB, the politician par excellence, that she kept her father’s political legacy alive in a male-dominated society. The impacts of her murder will continue to haunt our political and social scene for decades to come. What is even clearer is that with the loss of one of the country’s finest daughters Pakistan’s political landscape can never remain the same.

Tasawar Abbas Bosal

Mandi Bahauddin