PTI govt has no plans: Siraj

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan ameer Senator Sirajul Haq Friday said that the opposition parties should first decide that whether they want to settle down their own affairs or decide the fate of the nation. He demanded across-the-board accountability. He said the government was moving ahead without planning and homework. He demanded the creation of south Punjab province and restoration of the Bahawalpur province status. Addressing a press conference, he said that the four months rule of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government had destroyed the lives of poor people and deprived them of bread and butter. The nation gave PTI the mandate for relief rather inflation. Haq said that the PTI government had promised to bring $100 billion on the first day of coming into power and $100 billion on the second day but all of their tall claims proved eyewash. The PTI has failed in materialising its single promise in more than 100 days of the government. The PTI had promised creating south Punjab province in its first 100 days but no measures have been taken in this regard. The same promise was made by the PPP and the PML-N but all in vain.

The JI amir said that the government had announced constructing five million houses but it snatched the houses from the poor on the pretext of operation against encroachments. The PTI government has enacted no laws in the house, which reflected its seriousness. To a query, he condemned the proposal of midterm elections, saying the government should complete its tenure. He said that the chief justice of Pakistan was leading a campaign for the construction of dams and was generating funds from all corners of the country. The CJP has devoted his time for the campaign because the government has failed in generating funds for the dams.

He said Panama Leaks carried the names of 436 persons but the NAB had failed in bringing them to justice. He demanded indiscriminate accountability. Criticising retrenchments in media houses, he said the situation developed because the PTI government was squeezing the owners of media houses. He demanded the government to settle down its affairs with the media houses’ owners and play its role in preventing massive downsizing.