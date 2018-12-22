close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

‘Industry dept staff’s issues to be resolved’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the Industry Department employees of solving their genuine problems.

The minister visited the Industry Department in Poonch House here on Friday and the APCA of the Industry Department chapter and other employees met him and appraised him of their problems.

The minister said the issues of the promotion of employees would be resolved immediately. The provincial minister also inaugurated the office of the APCA and announced establishment of a water filtration plant. The minister said the Punjab government had waived the fee of scale weights and measures, benefiting 200,000 small shopkeepers in the province. A person measuring less will go to jail and legislation is being done in this regard, he warned. He said effective monitoring system was being introduced to check less measuring and weighing. He said there were people who looted billions of rupees of the poor nation and the present government was taking every possible step to provide relief to the poor. Resources saved by austerity measures are also being spent on the welfare of the masses.

