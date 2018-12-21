Robber killed, 3 others nabbed

LAHORE: A robber was killed while three others arrested in a police encounter during a robbery bid at a house on Mason Road in the Civil Lines police limits Thursday night. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and recovered Rs7 lakh from the arrested robbers. Four robbers entered the house of Imtiaz and made off with cash. In the meantime, someone informed police at 15. Civil Lines SHO Adil Khichi responded to the call with heavy contingents of police. On seeing police, the robbers resorted to firing while the cops retaliated in the same manner. As a result, one robber was killed while three others arrested. Further investigation is under way.

DG Rescue 1122 advised not to leave station without permission: Deputy Secretary of Home Department Capt Shahbaz Waheed (retd) has advised the DG Rescue 1122 not to leave Lahore station without prior written permission from additional chief secretary home in future. A letter no PA/DSG (Home) 786-2012/18 of the home department was issued on December 20 to Dr Rizwan Naseer. The letter reads, “It is intimated that your office was contacted on the directions of competent authority for an urgent assignment on December 20, 2018. However, it was informed by your office that you had gone to Islamabad on a personal visit. The additional chief secretary home has taken serious notice of your willful absence from office and duty station without any approval from the administrative department. Nonetheless, taking lenient view, I am directed to advise you that in future you will not leave station either officially or privately without prior written permission from additional chief secretary. The letter concludes, “forwarded for strict compliance”.