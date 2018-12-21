Murtaza Wahab censures minister for his narcotics remarks

The adviser to the Sindh chief minister on information and law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Thursday censured Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi for passing indiscreet remarks about use of narcotics in educational institutes.

In a statement issued, Wahab termed an earlier statement of Afridi irresponsible, which said 80 per cent of students consumed narcotics. The state minister’s claim was not factual but a figment of his imagination, the provincial information adviser said.

According to Wahab, the irresponsible statement of the state minister had caused rifts between parents and children as parents had started harbouring suspicions about the system of education in the country.

Being a state minister, Afridi should have realised that such a statement did not match his status, Wahab said, advising the state minister to use his wisdom before passing such remarks. Wahab also criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for making remarks exposing the country’s shortcomings during his visits abroad. Every time the prime minister visited a foreign country, he presented a bleak picture of the country as he talked about the destruction of state institutions and stories of corruption, Wahab said, calling that it was unfortunate.